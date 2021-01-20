Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.0563 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $539.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,651,356 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

