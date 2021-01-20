Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer Buys 8,600 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADVM opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 359,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

