Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 3,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,230. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

