Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $110.99. Approximately 3,297,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,822,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.