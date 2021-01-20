AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.45. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 391,553 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$441.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.58.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

