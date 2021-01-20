AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.53

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 294605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52.

AIA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

