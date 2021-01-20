Air Partner plc (AIR.L)’s (AIR) Under review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Shares of LON AIR traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.91). 949,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,566. Air Partner plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of £44.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.50.
Air Partner plc (AIR.L) Company Profile
Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.
