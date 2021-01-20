Air Partner plc (AIR.L)’s (AIR) Under review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON AIR traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.91). 949,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,566. Air Partner plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of £44.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.50.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

