AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 121,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,196. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$487.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.96.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

