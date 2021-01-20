AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.96

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $16.90. AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 604,039 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

