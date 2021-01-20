Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading Up 33.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s share price was up 33.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 1,385,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 226,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $252.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airgain by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

