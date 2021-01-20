Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.24. 843,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 499,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

