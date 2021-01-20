Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

