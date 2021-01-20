Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $424,341.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00090425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

