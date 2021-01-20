Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 5,253,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

