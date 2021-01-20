Alex Hambro Buys 1,513 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) insider Alex Hambro acquired 1,513 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £680.85 ($889.53).

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.13. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £137.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

