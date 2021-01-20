Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $269.00 and last traded at $265.49. Approximately 44,411,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,002,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.65.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $718.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a 200 day moving average of $267.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

