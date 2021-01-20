Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $580.91

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $580.91 and last traded at $564.65, with a volume of 1233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $557.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

