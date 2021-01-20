Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $580.91

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $580.91 and last traded at $564.65, with a volume of 1233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $557.41.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

