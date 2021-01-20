Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.94

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 6896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

