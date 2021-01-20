Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD.B. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.91.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.40.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

