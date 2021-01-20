Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

