Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $197.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.