Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

