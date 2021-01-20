Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,801,000. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

