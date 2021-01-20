Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Trading 17% Higher

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) shares traded up 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Almirall in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

About Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

