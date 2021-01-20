Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.65. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.