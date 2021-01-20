Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,623.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

