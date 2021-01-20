Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,759.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,619.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

