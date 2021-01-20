Alphacat (ACAT) Achieves Market Cap of $773,785.04

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $773,785.04 and approximately $183,150.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars.

