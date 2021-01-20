Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Critical Analysis

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alphatec alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 9.91 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -13.16 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphatec beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.