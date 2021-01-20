Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 144,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

