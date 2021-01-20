Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of ALO opened at €48.46 ($57.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.13 and a 200 day moving average of €44.86. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom SA (ALO.PA)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

