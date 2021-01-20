Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €48.46 ($57.01) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.86.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

