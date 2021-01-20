Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Shares of ATUS opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 89,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 88.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

