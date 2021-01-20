American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

