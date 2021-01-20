American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

