American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $97,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in American Tower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.24. 38,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

