American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $163.40. The stock had a trading volume of 922,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

