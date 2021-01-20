Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMP opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $213.73.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

