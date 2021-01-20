Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Ameris Bancorp worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

