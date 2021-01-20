AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Decreased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

ABC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 23,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,960. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

