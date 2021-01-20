Amon (AMN) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $12,935.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00505397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.85 or 0.03766825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

