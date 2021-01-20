ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $4.48. ANA shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 739 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

