Analysts Anticipate Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.56. 1,304,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $168.48.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 435.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.