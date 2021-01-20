Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $78.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 146,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,511. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

