Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

GO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $480,150.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $629,298.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,181 shares of company stock valued at $22,145,768. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

