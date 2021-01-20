Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.