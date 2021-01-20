Analysts Anticipate KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KT opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KT by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of KT by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

