Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,828. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

