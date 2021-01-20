Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.10 Million

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce sales of $193.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $719.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.83 million to $754.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $901.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

